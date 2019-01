The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) says that five people have been taken to the hospital after a fire in the Woodstock area on Thursday, three of whom were infants.

JFRD tweeted at 12:41 a.m. that crews were working a structure fire in the 3000 block of 1st Street.

First responders did say that the fire is now under control and that no serious injuries were reported.