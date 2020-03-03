JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — "Climbed down like Spider Man, had to. I either burn to death."

This is how Cassius Jones said he survived when a fire broke out at a Mandarin apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Three people were rushed to the hospital and almost a dozen apartments at the Park at Anzio were destroyed. Some neighbors, like Jones, didn't have time to put on shoes as they woke up and ran.

Jones just happened to wake up at 4 a.m. when he saw the flashing lights outside. But on the other side of his front door was heat and smoke.

"You don't know what you'll do til something like that happens," Jones said. "Man, I climbed down that like Spider Man. Come down like that and then get to the second floor and then dropped down. I jumped from the second floor."

Jones is one of the people in almost a dozen apartments damaged by the fire at the Park at Anzio. Putting it out took more than 70 firefighters.

"Just ... Gone," Jones said as he stared up at his apartment. "I just thank God I'm still here."

Families are now getting help from Red Cross. The Gray family was out by their car with their dog.

"We heard this loud noise and banging on the door and it was a Jacksonville police officer just yelling 'get out, get out, get out,'" said Mike Gray.

Jones never heard a fire alarm.

"I went to run around and tried to hit the fire thing and that didn't even work, that make all that noise to wake people up," Jones said.

"The fire alarm didn't work?" First Coast News asked.

"It didn't work," Jones said.

After First Coast News was asked by management to leave the property, we called the Park at Anzio to ask about the the fire alarms. The woman who answered the phone said she was told not to talk to us.

How the fire started is under investigation. Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said the people who went to the hospital are not in serious condition.