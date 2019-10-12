JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three great white sharks were tracked just off the coast of Jacksonville Monday evening, according to ocean data-collecting organization OCEARCH.

The sharks' names are Cabot, Ironbound and Sydney, the organization said. Water temperatures in the area are around 65 to 67 degrees, which is "the upper end of the sweet spot for white sharks, according to OCEARCH.

Cabot and Sydney also have their own following on Twitter. More than 13,000 people follow Cabot and Sydney has more than 1,300 followers.

OCEARCH said Ironbound traveled more than 1,500 miles from where he was tagged off of Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.