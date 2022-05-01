One dead, two seriously injured in accident where they were ejected from car

None of them were wearing seatbelts.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three adult males were inside of a pickup truck when a fatal accident occured Saturday afternoon, Florida Highway Patrol stated in a report.

None of the three passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time and were all ejected from the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the other two were found with serious injuries.

The truck was traveling on Country Road 248 when it traveled off the roadway on the north shoulder, overcorrecting and traveling back across the roadway into the south ditch. The vehicle overturned several times before coming to a final rest overturned, FHP stated in their report.