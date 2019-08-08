The conduct of three Clay County Sheriff's deputies was "extremely troubling," according to the State Attorney's Office, but there was not enough evidence to support a criminal prosecution, according to a full investigative report released Wednesday.

Officers Kory Clarida, Marcus Beard and Austin Hatcher faced a slew of sexual misconduct allegations, including:

Watching female inmates shower

Having a sexual relationship with an inmate

Watching inmates disrobe and touch themselves, sometimes in exchange for items like coffee

Having sexually explicit conversations with inmates

Prosecutors found the officers behavior “created conditions where criminal activity could potentially take place." They looked at whether their conduct involved illegal voyeurism, coercive sexual misconduct with inmates or solicitation of prostitution.Although they found “incontrovertible evidence that administrative violations occurred” they found insufficient evidence for criminal prosecution.

The officers' behavior was enough to place them on prosecutors' so called "Brady" list for "officers who have demonstrated dishonest and/or extremely professional misconduct to the extent any courtroom testimony any of them might provide could not ever be considered credible."

All three officers have since been fired from the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

One allegation levied against Officer Clarida said that he watched an inmate shower and had sex with the inmate at least once. The SAO called the allegation "he said/she said" and brought the inmate's criminal history into question.

"The fact that [redacted] is an inmate and has a criminal history cannot be completely ignored when assessing her credibility." the report said. "Importantly, [redacted] did not actually step forward with the allegations but acknowledged an incident of misconduct occurred when investigators questioned her about it."

The inmate was also accused by other inmates of lying about her encounters with the officer, including one inmate who admitted to performing a striptease for Officer Clarida, the report says.

Officer Beard was accused by inmates of watching them shower and one inmate accused Beard of shining a laser pointer on her breasts.

"While it is disturbing there are three allegations of voyeurism against Officer Beard, one direct allegation of attempted sexual misconduct and one hearsay allegation of sexual misconduct, these allegations could not be independently corroborated," the report said.

Detention Deputy Hatcher was accused of exposing himself to an inmate who reportedly asked him for supplies. The inmate told the State Attorney's Office that Hatcher had also made sexual advances toward her. However, the report says the allegations, like the others, could not be corroborated.

"While [redacted's] allegations are quite concerning, she could not identify with total certainty that Officer Hatcher was the Officer who propositioned her," the SAO said.

The full investigative report can be viewed below.

This isn't the first scandal the Clay County Sheriff's Office has faced.

Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels has been embroiled in his own allegations of inappropriate conduct. Daniels is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for his conduct following an affair with a female subordinate when he was the director of the Duval County Jail. That investigation is still ongoing.

