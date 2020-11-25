80 firefighters extinguish three-alarm structure fire in Northeast Jacksonville

JFRD tweeted around 4 a.m. that crews were responding to the 8400 block of New Kings Road to a commercial building that was on fire.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A three-alarm structure fire on Jacksonville's Northeast side is now under control, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD tweeted around 4 a.m. that crews were responding to the 8400 block of New Kings Road on Wednesday morning to a commercial building that was on fire.

Crews were nearby and arrived within several minutes to find heavy smoke. They set up an attack to stop the fire, but it escalated quickly. JFRD says within 15 minutes, command pulled all the units out of the structure for their safety.

That’s when they called the second alarm. Then a third alarm fire was called.

The fire took an hour and twenty minutes to get under control. 3JFRD says there were 30 engines on the scene, which is about 80 firefighters.

The fire happened in a multi-use building including a trucking company, storage units, and other businesses.

“The guys did a phenomenal job getting ahead of the fire and stopping it from taking the entire building down, the largest part of the structure is in the back and we were able to save that,” said Captain Eric Prosswimmer with JFRD.

He says crews will be on scene putting out the hot spots for “quite a while”. He explains that the roof collapsed creating hidden spots that firefighters can’t get to and they can’t enter the building due to safety.

He says they do not know the cause of the fire, but says the damage is extensive.

About 80 firefighters are on the scene of a fire on New Kings Road in NW Jacksonville. @JFRDJAX says the fire is under control but they are still working to put hotspots out. No one was in the building at the time that they know of. New Kings Road is CLOSED at this time. pic.twitter.com/NKNzyh0bWq — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) November 25, 2020