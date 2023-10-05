x
Threats to River City Science Academy in Mandarin leads to restrictions, police on campus

On Friday, students will not be allowed to bring cell phones, backpacks, lunch boxes and other items. There will be additional security, including JSO officers.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An "unverified" threat to River City Science Academy in Mandarin has led to restrictions and a police presence on campus for Friday.

In an email to parents, school officials say they cannot provide any specific details. For now, they are taking the threat seriously due to suggestions by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The situation is under investigation.

The following items are prohibited: Cell phones, smartwatches, backpacks, drawstring bags, zipper binders, messenger bags and lunch boxes.

If students bring lunch, it needs to be in a clear, transparent bag or container.

Students will be searched when they arrive on campus.

There will be additional school safety officers, including Jacksonville Sheriff's Officers, onsite to ensure student safety.

