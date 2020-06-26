Thousands without power following Thursday evening storms

The JEA outage map reports thousands without power, including more than 2,000 in the Fruit Cove area.

JULINGTON CREEK PLANTATION, Fla. — Storms Thursday evening left thousands of people in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties in the dark.

According to the JEA outage map, more than 4,000 customers were without power as of 10:20 p.m. More than 2,500 of those were in the Fruit Cove area.

A First Coast News photojournalist spotted several power lines down in the area of Julington Creek Plantation, where he said many neighbors were without power.

Outages were also reported in the areas of Mandarin, San Marco, Orange Park and Jacksonville's Westside. All of the outages were estimated to be restored by around 11:30 p.m.

The outages followed strong storms, including reports of hail across parts of St. Johns County around 7:30 p.m.

The First Coast weather team says starting Friday and continuing through the weekend, we will see a drier and hotter pattern, bringing triple-digits to our hot spots, with a possible heat advisory needed. The humiture will soar from 105 to 110, so if you plan to be outside, First Coast Chief Meteorologist Tim Deegan urges you to make sure to take frequent breaks from the heat and stay hydrated.