More than 2,000 people have signed an online petition that aims to stop a proposed development from placing a funeral home on wetlands between two St. Johns County neighborhoods.

The petition on Change.org states that the plans for the funeral home are along County Road 210 between the Southern Grove and Johns Glen neighborhoods.

It claims that the funeral home will "devastate these home owners and endanger our kids and wildlife."

Petitioners say it would also cause flooding, displace wildlife and hurt home values.

Right now, the plans for development haven't been finalized. The St. Johns County Commission must approve the project before construction can begin.

So far, more than 2,050 people signed out of a 2,500 goal.

A&S Land Development said the property developer wants to meet with residents and listen to their concerns. That meeting is scheduled for Jan. 11 at 175 Hampton Point Dr. from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.