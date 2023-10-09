20,000 walkers hit the streets for 2023 First Coast Heart Walk

The funding raised from the event will go towards research, medical training, equitable health initiatives and programs for survivors.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousand laced up their shoes and marched through Downtown Jacksonville during the 2023 First Coast Heart Walk held Saturday morning.

The Heart Walk's mission is to fund research for heart disease and stroke.

It is among 300 Heart Walks held across the country, according to a spokesperson.

Organizers say 20,000 people signed up for the event which raised $1.1 million.

In the crowd were heart transplant recipients, survivors of heart desease and stroke, supporters, family and friends.

Leaders at the walk also used the event to spread education about heart health and the important of exercise and diet.