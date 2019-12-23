The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says Jack Wheeler died after he was ejected from a car that crashed along Bishop Estates road around 3:00 am Sunday morning.

Deputies say the 16-year-old driver, who First Coast News will not name, was under the influence.

RELATED: UPDATE: 16-year-old charged with felony DUI after fatal crash in Julington Creek

Wheeler was a passenger in the car, which crashed along the 1900 block of Bishop Estates Road.

Community members dropped off flowers for Jack Wheeler at the scene.

Still visible nearby: vehicle parts all over the road.

The support for Wheeler’s family is growing as thousands of dollars have been raised for the high school senior’s funeral expenses.

Ashley Daniel, the organizer of the GoFundMe page said “we have lost an amazing soul.”

The 16-year-old driver of the Chevrolet Camaro faces three charges, including DUI, DUI with bodily injury and DUI with property damage.

He was arrested and released to his parents. Deputies say he could face additional charges.

Some members of the community say Wheeler will live within their hearts every single day.