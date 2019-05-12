JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 65th annual St. Augustine Parade will fill the streets of the nation's oldest city with holiday spirit.

Attendees will be able to enjoy floats, marching bands, antique cars, horses and carriages, among other things.

Local organizations, clubs, bands, businesses, churches and schools are set to participate in the parade.

More than four thousand people have said they will be there on Saturday, according to the Facebook event page "St. Augustine Christmas Parade: An American Tradition!"

According to the page, the parade will start at 9 a.m. near the Mission of Nombre de Dios, which you can see highlighted with a red point on the map below.

The parade will continue south down San Marco Avenue along the bayfront, west on Cathedral Place, north on Cordova Street, and end around noon near the visitor's information center at the intersection of Orange and Cordova Streets.

2019 St. Augustine Christmas Parade Route

First Coast News