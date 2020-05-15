'This pandemic is going to change the way we do business': Some business owners now fear more lawsuits

"We are entering a new era," said James Poindexter. "This is sort of uncharted area."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As business owners re-open, some are wrestling with two difficult questions: First, how to protect employees and customers from the COVID-19 virus Second, how to protect the business from a potential lawsuit over the exposure to the COVID-19 virus?

Poindexter is an employment lawyer with Poindexter and Delegal. He said this is the kind of stuff that keeps him up at night.

"This pandemic is going to change the way we do business," he said.

For some companies it already has.

"We just saw where Twitter announced all of its employees will work from home indefinitely," he said.

After two months of watching the number of positive COVID-19 cases increase, along with number of those who died, there is a feeling of insecurity and uncertainty. Will sanitizing the office space be enough? Will following the CDC social distancing guidelines and hygiene practices be enough? What if some of your workers are living with compromised immune systems?

There are no easy answers, and the type of business will also play a role into the level of legal exposure.

Take for example the company or person who owns a gym and decides to reopen for business.

"They are going to be held to a standard of care for their customers as to whether or not they acted negligibly," he said.

Poindexter said in the legal front employees who feel they may have contracted the virus at work would have to seek legal remedy through the state's worker's compensation law.

However, if the complaint or claim comes from a customer who may have engaged with that business the approach will be different.

It can go from an OSHA complaint to a direct lawsuit against the business.

"Business owners owe a duty of acting reasonably and not acting negligibly and that's a higher duty they have to abide by," he said.

He continues to follow the conversations about a law to shield businesses from pandemic related lawsuits, but he does not support the effort.

"At the end of the day we want to protect businesses, but we don't want to give anybody a golden ticket to be negligent," he said.