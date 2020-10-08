'This is the biggest race in St. Johns County,' sheriff candidate says four days into early primary voting

The supervisor of elections says a percentage of party representation hasn't changed much despite the high-profile sheriff race among two Republican candidates.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — Four days into early voting in St. Johns County’s primary elections and the vibe is good. At least, it appears to be, among those involved in the race for sheriff.

“Just feeling really good, a lot of support,” candidate Rob Hardwick told First Coast News Sunday afternoon. “The race for St. Johns County Sheriff is the most important race right now in this county.”

That’s a subjective matter. What’s not subjective is that it’s the first time since 2004 – when retiring Sheriff David Shoar was elected – that there has been heated competition for the job.

St. Johns County Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes has a broader slate to think about.

“We have some really important races on our ballot,” she said, pointing to congressional races in districts four and six, along with a public defender position, a county commission post in district one, a school board seat in district two, and three circuit judge slots to be decided.

But Oakes acknowledged, “[The sheriff’s race] is the one we’re hearing most about pretty much, so far, yes.”

Adding intrigue is that, like many of the other aforementioned races, the sheriff’s race is expected to be decided by the primary instead of the general election in November because of Florida’s closed primary structure.

However, any rumors that a disproportionate number of St. Johns County voters have been changing their party affiliations ahead of the 2020 primary might be exaggerated. A comparison between the percentages of registered Republicans and Democrats between primary season 2016 and the present shows only about a percentage point of change in both parties.

“It’s normal,” Oakes said. “People change their parties all the time because of Florida’s closed primary rule.”

She would know. Oakes began working on elections in the county in 1988 and has been the supervisor since 2011.

One thing that does seem unanimous is faith in the process. At a time when many people - even President Trump - have questioned the integrity and accuracy of elections, both Hardwick and opponent Chris Strickland are dismissing any worry about the efficacy of the local voting system.

“Our supervisor of elections, she does a stellar job, her and her folks. They run a tight ship here in St. Johns County,” Hardwick said, adding, “This is going to be a fair election and it’s up to our voters.”

Earlier in the weekend, Strickland also voiced unwavering confidence, expressing very similar sentiment about Oakes and the staff and process she oversees.

And, Oakes herself voiced assurance that the system is built to be airtight.