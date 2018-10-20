Two boys ages 5 and 10 were killed in a deadly crash in Duval County early Saturday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

"This is going to be a long, hard journey. This is a long road we're going to travel," Symantha Johnson, the children's grandmother said.

Johnson says that Symere Woolbright and Rickale Woolbright were among five siblings who could make anyone smile.

Symere Woolbright, 5, and Rickale Woolbright, 10, died after the Chevy Impala they were traveling in with their mother and two other children was struck in the rear by a Chevrolet Tahoe. Both vehicles were traveling south in the left lane on I-295 approaching Commonwealth Avenue.

Their older brother, 15-year-old Jamearion was also hurt, but the loss of his two younger brothers is painful.

"Jamearion was the protective brother, so of course he took it hard," Johnson said.

Johnson says Symere was the funny one who loved to eat. Rickale loved to play video games, and even created a gaming closet at his home.

The collision caused both vehicles to travel into the center median where they came to rest, said FHP. All six occupants in the vehicles were transported to local hospitals.

Symere was pronounced dead at Baptist Health Downtown and Rickale was pronounced dead at UF Health.

Johnson is asking for the comfort of prayers.

"I just hope everyone can pray for us, and please keep it positive, because my daughter, is going through enough losing two babies in her lives," Johnson said.

Two other children were seriously injured. The driver of the Tahoe is in serious condition. It remains unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

