'This is an issue:' Police investigating street takeovers, car racing in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some of Jacksonville's residents claim that the underground street racing on city streets is getting out of control.

Over the weekend, a First Coast News viewer sent in a video of multiple vehicles burning tires and blocking traffic near the corner of Southside Boulevard and Baymeadows Road.

"This is not anything new, this has been going on for years," a resident who lives near the intersection said.

Other vehicles that were unrelated to the group were forced to wait for the racers to leave the area before being able to cross.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says it's an issue that they are looking into.

"This is an issue that has been gaining attention with citizens in the community, and we have been receiving complaints in recent weeks," said JSO in a statement. "The tips we have received in reference to the described behavior in our community have been forwarded for follow-up. We would always ask that citizens call if they see driving patterns that would constitute a danger to themselves or others. We are currently working on measures to proactively address these concerns in our community."

Neighbors who live near the intersection say they'd like to see more of a police presence to help prevent the chaos that unfolded Sunday morning.

"If they (JSO) had a car in there (near the intersection) they could write a thousand tickets because they (street racers) come away from the red light there from Southside to Baymeadows and it's a straight run south," the same neighbor said.

Other neighbors agree JSO needs to address the problem, but admitted they don't know what a few police cruisers could have done to prevent the gathering on Sunday given it's size and how quickly it formed.

Street takeovers to perform car stunts like doughnuts, drifting and burnouts could become illegal in Florida.

CS/CS/CS/HB 399 was passed by the Senate last month. It has not received a signature from Gov. DeSantis.

The bill would make it first-degree misdemeanor to drive, be a passenger or be a spectator at a street takeover. The bill also applies to motorcycles.

