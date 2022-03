When JFRD arrived, crews reported heavy fire showing from the two structures on the property.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a suspicious fire in the Hyde Park area of Jacksonville, Wednesday afternoon.

JFRD says the fire happened in the 6300 block of Fabian Drive around noon.

The two structures were declared 'all-clear' after a search, said JFRD.