If you think it's been unusually hot in Jacksonville, you're right.

Friday will mark the thirteenth day with a high temperature of 94 degrees or greater at the Jacksonville International Airport.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's not the heat, it's the humidity.

It's as hot as Hades.

It's hotter than blue blazes.

However you want to put it, it's hot. Jacksonville is currently in the midst of its hottest stretch of weather in seven years. Friday will be the 13th consecutive afternoon with a high temperature of 94 degrees or greater.

The last time Jacksonville saw similar heat in the afternoons for this long was back in 2016. That year there was, at one point, a stretch of 16 afternoons with highs of 94 degrees or greater. July of 2016, overall, ranks as the seventh hottest in Jacksonville's record books.

We are in the "Dog Days" of summer after all, so the heat is to be expected. However, we're not the only ones experiencing these extreme temperatures. Earth's average temperature set a new unofficial record high on Thursday, the third such milestone in a week that already rated as the hottest on record.

On average, Jacksonville can expect 22 days with a high temperature at or above 94 degrees for the entire calendar year. As of Thursday, July 6 there were 14 recorded for this year so far.

Jacksonville's record for 94+ degree days is 60, which was set back in 1990. There were 53 94+ degree days observed in 2016. But 2016 holds the title for the most 94+ degree days in the month of July - hence one of the reasons it is the second hottest year on record for Jacksonville as a whole.

Stay safe in this heat! It doesn't look to be going anywhere any time soon. And take one of these classic southern sayings below along with you since we're all starting to sound like broken records... :)

It's hotter than a stolen tamale.

It's hot enough to scale a lizard.