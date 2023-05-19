Third annual Emancipation celebration returns to James Weldon Johnson Park this weekend

The event will take place Saturday, in an effort to educate the community about the historical significance of Florida's observed Emancipation Day.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The third annual Emancipation celebration will be held this Saturday at James Weldon Johnson Park in Jacksonville. It will be presented by City Councilwoman Ju'Coby Pittman and the city of Jacksonville. Newly-elected City Councilman, Rahman Johnson, will serve as the program's host.

The celebration offers attendees the opportunity to become educated about the historical significance of Florida's observed Emancipation Day.

“Emancipation was proclaimed in Florida on May 20, 1865 and the city of Jacksonville recognizes the significance that has made for our community,” Mayor Lenny Curry said in a news release. “We’re excited and humbled to support James Weldon Johnson Park as we celebrate this day together with a fun festival for the community.”

The festival will feature local Black-owned food trucks and vendors, live performances from Jacksonville musicians, dancers, poets and fun activities for kids. Headlining this year’s festival will be Dat’s Pressure, a soul & R&B band from Jacksonville. Local historical organizations will also lend their voices to weave educational stories throughout the performances and activities.

“As a community, we are recognizing the past wrongs and injustices with a celebration of unity with a profound purpose," Pittman said in a news release. "As we continue to celebrate as a community, we still have work to do together."