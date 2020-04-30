WOODBINE, Ga. — Just a few hours after rendering a verdict in the child molestation trial of Pak’s Karate Coach Craig Peeples, juror Thomas Hickey began searching Facebook.

He wanted to find the plaintiffs.

“I wanted to contact them to let them know a lot of the jury members were behind them and supported them. And I support them 100 percent, and I'll be there for them," he said.

Now he has another mission.

“I decided to speak publicly because I believe all of the plaintiffs in this case,” Hickey told First Coast News in an exclusive interview. “I want everyone to know that they're telling the truth.”

Hickey says nine of 12 jurors firmly believed Peeples sexually abused all seven plaintiffs as children. But the jury verdict was split. They found Peeples liable for sexually molesting four plaintiffs, but not a fifth, and were unable to reach a verdict on two others.

Complicating the verdict, jurors chose to award punitive damages but no compensatory damages. Under Georgia law, compensatory damages are required before punitive damages can be paid – so the men got nothing.

Hickey says jurors didn’t understand that.

“I do not fault Judge [Stephen] Scarlett for that, because it was obvious to all your jurors that Judge Scarlett is a great judge," he said. "And it's something that might have been overlooked. I didn't understand it, and he may have covered it, and we didn't understand it.”

Hickey explains that three of the jurors suspected the plaintiffs had financial motives. When it appeared they might be a hung jury, the other jurors proposed taking money off the table entirely in order to reach a verdict. Hickey says that’s why they voted to award zero in compensatory damages.

“The only thing that might have been unfair is where we didn’t award damages and the court could have,” Hickey said. “We weren’t clear on that. That’s the only thing that could’ve been an issue.”

Hickey said he wanted to speak out publicly because he believes the community ignoring the verdict.

“I believe that the community has not supported the plaintiffs like they should have supported them,” he said. “The plaintiffs ha[ve] been telling the truth and we need to be there for the plaintiffs.”

In 2014, The Brunswick District Attorney found sufficient evidence of child molestation and assault to prosecute Peeples, but no charges were filed because the seven-year criminal statute of limitations in Georgia had expired. However, the men helped pass the Hidden Predator Act, which opened a two-year window to file lawsuits in old abuse allegations, which made their civil suit possible.

Peeples has denied the allegations since they surfaced in 2013 and countersued the plaintiffs for defamation. He dropped that counterclaim following last week’s verdict.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs, who handled the case pro bono, plan to seek a new trial of the claims of the two men for whom the jury could not reach a verdict.

They also plan to appeal the ruling that the four men were not entitled to punitive damages.

