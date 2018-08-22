JACKSONVILLE, Fl -- The house in the Shindler Crossing subdivision belongs to Pedro Ramdas, but he says the occupants of his home are there illegally.

"I have been trying to sell my home, and it is vacant at this moment," he said.

Ramdas owns the three-bedroom house but vacant it is not. He said there are people living in his house illegally.

"That's the second time it happened," he said, "The first time, same exact thing."

A few days ago, he called the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to get them out, but that did not work.

"JSO told me there is nothing they can do because squatters have rights," said Ramdas, "It is very frustrating."

Public records show the JEA turned on electric service to the property on July 21 in the name of Moses Young.

On Your Side went to the house and found Moses and his brother Jerome Young.

"I'm paying rent here," said Jerome Young, "How am I squatting?"

Young claims he has a lease to be there, and he said the lease is with Pedro Ramdas. Young showed a lease, a typewritten document without signatures.

"There are no signatures because this is a copy," he said.

On July 31 Ramdas filed a court action in the Duval County Courts to get the Youngs out of his home.

"They've essentially created a lease with someone who is not me," he said.

The house has been for sale for more than a year. Now there's a contract, and this problem could impact the short sale.

"There's a buyer for the property, and they're waiting to close and moved in," said Becky Parker.

Parker is a realtor and has been the property listing agent all year.

"They have no lease agreement with the seller," said Parker, "No one has contacted me. The home has been listed on the market for a long time. They do not have a right to be there."

Ramdas said it happened twice in a year with the same people. He wants them out once and for all.

"In every sense, I can say the system has failed me," he said.

Young, the person in the house, said he will be out by the end of the month. When asked about the lease he said it was done through All-Star Realty.

But when he was asked for contact information he could not provide it.

Here is a takeaway. If you own vacant property this should be a wake-up call to diligently check on its status. Because once someone moves in illegally it takes court action at your expense to get them out.

© 2018 WTLV