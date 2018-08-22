ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - There’s nothing like the moment a mother meets her baby for the first time, instantly seeing the possibilities that lay ahead in the years to come. For most women, that moment is a prelude to diaper changes, sleepless nights and the intense love that makes it all worthwhile.

But for some women, that moment is all they have.

“I had a perfectly normal pregnancy,” Jamee Murray said from inside her St. Augustine home. In April 2017, she was nearly 37 weeks pregnant with her third child, a girl she had already named Penelope.

“It was always first thing in the morning, I could always feel her moving, that’s kind of what woke me up,” Murray said. “And I didn’t feel anything.”

A trip to the hospital confirmed her fear. Penelope’s heart had stopped beating.

“I knew deep down that there was something wrong,” Murray said.

She reached out to Diana Welden, a photographer who had taken her maternity photos just weeks earlier. Murray knew Welden could relate.

“We, ourselves, had a stillborn daughter about eight years ago,” Welden said.

Welden is now the area coordinator for “Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep,” an organization that takes professional photographs of babies that will never make it home from the hospital. There is no cost to the family.

“When you leave the hospital without your baby, you’re like ‘Oh my gosh, I’m never going to see them again. I hope I don’t forget what they look like,’” Welden said. “So I want to capture their details. I want to capture what they look like, who they were.”

The photographs of Penelope’s ten perfect toes and angelic face crowned with a delicate headband now hang on Murray’s walls, along with photos of the rest of her family. She has since given birth to twin boys.

“I definitely wanted them to be out with all the rest of our pictures because she’s a part of her family,” Murray said.

Murray said she feels Penelope’s presence every day and talks about her frequently with her daughters. She plans to do the same with her sons when they get older.

The photographs keep her baby girl alive.

“That’s all we have,” Murray said. “So those are like masterpieces to us.”

Nothing can heal the heartache of losing a child, but a photograph can ease the pain, cementing the memory of a little girl so dearly loved.

“Grief is really hard,” Welden said. “It’s a long journey and you feel very alone. So any little thing that is helpful in that journey is so important.”

“Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep” is currently looking to recruit more professional photographers to volunteer their services. There is a workshop next Monday, August 27 at from 7-9 p.m. at Baptist Hospital in Downtown Jacksonville. You can email Diana Welden at diana@photographybydianamarie.com for more information.

