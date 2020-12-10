'They were an integral part of our community': Teachers, friends remember 2 Middleburg teens killed in head-on crash

Luke Kennedy, 16, and Parker Rowley, 17, were described as each other's best friend and were even neighbors, classmates told First Coast News.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Teachers and friends are mourning the loss of two Middleburg teens who died in a crash Friday.

Luke Kennedy, 16, and Parker Rowley, 17, were described as each other's best friend and were even neighbors, classmates told First Coast News.

Both had at one time attended St. Johns Classical Academy together. Rowley remained at the school and Kennedy transferred to Ridgeview High School, friends and teachers said.

“It was my honor to be their teacher,” said Robin Seigers, a teacher at St. Johns Classical Academy. “Parker was kind and funny. Everyone liked him.”

Kennedy liked carpentry and was skilled at making wooden bowls and pens, his teacher said. He also had a sense of humor.

“Luke was funny and wanted to make people laugh,” Seigers said.

The teacher said students have found a unique way to remember their classmates.

"Several of the kids have decorated Parker’s seat. Several of the kids are carrying watermelons in remembrance of Luke," he said. "He ate a [whole] watermelon with a fork once. He was funny. He liked to do things like that.”

Classmates said the two were visiting friends and had gone to St. Augustine to get tacos the night of the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the teens were traveling east in a sedan on State Road 16 as a pickup truck drove west on the same road. Both were approaching Francis Road, according to the FHP report.

FHP said the teen driving the sedan violated the truck's right of way at the intersection of Francis Road, resulting in a head-on crash.

The St. Augustine woman driving the truck was OK, FHP said.

School administrators at St. Johns Classical Academy said they're planning a vigil for both teens at Pinewood Presbyterian Church in Middleburg Monday at 7 p.m. A family friend of the Rowley's set up a fundraiser to help raise money for the family.

“Today is hard. [The students] know they’ll never be here again," Seigers said. "We have an 11th grade class of 23 students. They were an integral part of our community.”