JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire destroyed her childhood home on the Westside, and now strangers are coming to the aide of Larissa Ross and her family.

On Monday morning, shortly after dropping off her 3-year-old daughter at the home, Ross received a devastating phone call.



"It's actually sad because it's like all our gifts were burned, you know," Ross said. "We have nothing to give at this point and we have to start all over again."



The fire started in the attic. Ross said an unsuspecting slithering surprise may be to blame.

"We were also told there was a 4-foot snake in the attic that may have chewed the wire that caused it to ignite," Ross said.



Ross's parents, uncle, grandmother and infant escaped the fire without getting hurt. However, they are now in need of a place to live. Thankfully, the community is offering up some support during their time of need.

After watching Ross' story air on First Coast News, Gary Hauf and his wife Pam Hauf decided to donate a bed to the Ross family.

"It's like they lost everything and we are at the holidays, and so it's better to give than receive," Gary Hauf said. "That's just the way I am."



A First Coast News viewer who did not want to be identified offered clothes for the Ross family.

Ross said she also received support from her parents' neighbors and wanted to express her gratitude with the following message.

"We love you, we thank you, for everything that you've done for us and we just appreciate that you have reached out to us," she said.

There is a GoFundMe set up for people wishing to donate money to the family. Those wanting to donate items can contact Larissa Ross at LJROSS11@aim.com or call 904-474-1933









