These First Coast libraries will resume inside service starting Monday

Four regional libraries in Jacksonville will reopen for inside service starting Monday with precautions in place to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The city says all visitors must wear a mask while inside the facilities and also consent to a temperature reading prior to entry.

Libraries opening for inside service Monday include:

Highlands Regional

Pablo Creek Regional

Southeast Regional

and Webb Wesconnett

According to the Center for Disease Control, after 24 hours, infectious agents including COVID-19 doesn't remain on materials. Jacksonville Public Libraries are exceeding those recommendations by quarantining returned items for at least 72 hours.

Furthermore, the city says staff members are taking care to use gloves and handle items as minimally as possible.

Staff will also have to complete a COVID-19 screening questionnaire and have their temperature taken. If they report to work ill or are found to be potentially compromised, they will be sent home.

While at work, staff will wear masks, wash and sanitize hands frequently, and practice social distancing. Curbside pickup of holds is a contactless process.

Curbside Pickup

Curbside pickup is for picking up holds by notification only. To support the efficiency of this process, we ask you please to check your email or phone for notifications of holds being ready and continue to place holds as you normally would when all locations are open, and not visit curbside locations without notification (except to return materials).

The following library locations have curbside pickup service: Argyle, Beaches, Brentwood, Regency, University Park, Pablo Creek, Southeast, Mandarin, South Mandarin, Webb, West, Willowbranch, Dallas Graham, Highlands,

You will receive a link and instructions on making appointments in the email notification your receive, or when you receive a phone notification.

Fines

All current overdue fines have been waived, and no new overdue fines will be applied through December 31, 2020.

Hours