Therapy Goat? Putnam County Jail inmates embracing furry new residents

The jail has five goats and two pigs roaming its grounds. Three of the goats are rescued while the other four were donated.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When one thinks of jail, farm animals may not be the first thought that comes to mind. Yet, at the Putnam County Jail, the newest residents are five goats and two pigs.

Three of the goats were rescued animals after a drug bust that happened in 2020, while the remaining animals were donated to the jail, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

The shelters they are staying in are made of materials on-site that were recycled for the project.

While farming could be a long-term use for goats at the jail, these goats and pigs are providing therapy to the inmates, who are excited to have them roaming around the grounds, the sheriff's office said.

"I have inmates asking me when we're going to feed the goats," Jail Program Director Kelsey Ritchie said. "They look forward to feeding them and just seeing them."

Research into animal-assisted programs for inmates can both improve a person's psychological state and reduce street, the sheriff's office said. While most of these studies are with dogs, Major Scott Surrency believes goats can also have a positive influence.

"How can you not come out here and smile when you see these guys running around," Surrency said.

At this time, the animals are being used on a trial basis. However, because they have had such a positive influence on the inmates, Surrency sees them as part of the jail's future.

"The addition of the goats and pigs was serendipitous to some of the things we are implementing at the jail to reduce recidivism," Surrency said. "Additionally, the inmates have helped coax the animals into trusting people again."