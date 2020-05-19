Then & Now: AIDS case manager recalls height of crisis, what it's like in COVID-19 pandemic

Manny Andrade saw his friends dying and knew he needed to help.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In the 1980s, HIV/AIDS was a medical mystery that was considered a death sentence, but improvements in treatment have since extended the lives and quality of life of many patients.

“I was going to travel the world, then people just started dying left and right and it was horrendous and I knew I had to do something," Andrade said.

He was going to college in New York, studying language when the first cases began to appear. Andrade traded his dreams of travel to those of saving lives. He volunteered then took a job that he says no one else wanted: prison educator. Andrade went into jails around New York state to teach inmates about HIV/AIDS.

Eventually, he became a case manager. A title he currently holds at the Northeast Florida AIDS Network. His day-to-day is to check on clients of the non-profit.

Making sure they have enough food, can pay their rent or utilities. When a client can’t — the Network helps out.

“Just ensuring that there’s continuity and we continue to show the concern and the care to the folks we serve,” Andrade said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented some additional challenges. Patients with HIV/AIDS are considered a vulnerable population given their weakened immune systems and potentially other underlying health issues.

Andrade says he's had conversations with clients explaining the best safety practices and making sure if they present symptoms, how to get help. He describes the COVID-19 pandemic as deja vu.

He remembered a younger doctor in the news during the AIDS crisis — a New Yorker like himself — who took charge: Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci is now a leading member of the coronavirus task force.

“There were great demands at the time and I remember he held up very well and I realize that if he held himself so well back then during the stress,” Andrade said.