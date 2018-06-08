The bloodshed was minimal.

The body count: Zero.

In that respect, the Ocala school shooting in April 2018 was an outlier.

That didn’t make it any less terrifying.

“Can you picture what the kids actually went through there?” marvels Dale Ryan, a composites manufacturer in Green Cove Springs. “The fear must’ve been incredible.”

A single photograph from the Ocala shooting typifies the chaos and desperation of an active shooter crisis: Chairs and tables piled uselessly against the door. “It’s like shooting through butter,” says Ryan.

Ryan scoffs at ideas like bulletproof white boards that some schools are placing in backpacks, or buckets of rocks for students to throw at attackers.

“I didn’t think what was offered today is the answer.”

The Parkland massacre, in particular, prompted Ryan to take his six decades of composite knowledge and take aim at school safety. The result is a door – lightweight, easy to close and, he says, capable of stopping any bullet.

On a recent Wednesday, the Green Cove Springs Police Department agreed to put that claim to the test. Ryan invited First Coast News to an exclusive demonstration at his 130,000-square-foot warehouse on the St. Johns River. Three officers took turns taking firing at door, painted school-bus yellow, peppering it with more than 50 rounds. The weapons ranged from the relatively small .38 Special all the way up to an AR-15 and a shot-shell revolver known as “The Judge” that fires a blast like a cannon.

“The sound is so scary. Can you imagine being a kid in a classroom with one of them things?” Ryan wonders. “Picture this: The shooter’s coming into the classroom with one of those rifles, and you’ve got a can of pepper spray.”

A proprietary composite of natural fibers, fiberglass and ballistic material, the door stops and ultimately destroy each bullet, turning it into little more than powder. None of the bullets fired during the demonstration made it through door; none even cause the back of it to ripple.

“I guess the results kind of speak for themselves,” said Green Cove Springs Police Lt. Shawn Hines. He stopped short of endorsing the door in any formal capacity, but agrees it could be helpful in a school shooting.

“Most of the weapons we used today have all been used in school shootings, certainly the AR-15 platform has been,” Hines said. “In my opinion, this door stopped all of the rounds.”

The door doesn’t just stop bullets, however. Each door is also outfitted with a metal detector and a camera that instantly photographs anyone who trips it. That photo is transmitted to school administrators, along with the person’s location. Doors can also be programmed to close when triggered remotely.

“The door is great, but what you really need is you need advance information,” says Ryan. And dispatch. The Parkland massacre took just six minutes.

Ryan says his doors will cost about $1,500 apiece. In a district like Duval County, with more than 160 schools, each with at least 50 doors, that would cost some $12 million. And while it’s hard to put a price tag on safer schools, Florida’s school districts are already financially hamstrung. And this year, they must comply with a new legislative requirement to hire armed school safety officers – a mandate that came without nearly enough funding.

Of course, school safety is itself be a selling point – especially for charter schools. And due to recent changes in Florida law, charter schools are now due a larger chunk of capital project dollars.

Indeed, some charter schools expressed interest when Ryan recently took his door – and his pitch -- to the School Safety Conference in Orlando last week. There, strategies for reducing school violence range from militaristic to resigned. One booth featured former special forces officers who offer to embed in schools. Other booths offered a variety of tourniquets.

Ryan says his door has the advantage of being both effective -- and subtle.

“I don’t want it to look like a prison don’t want it to look like swarms of armed guards everywhere.I wanted schools to return to like when I was going to school. It was just a lovely learning environment. We didn’t have any of this stress." He added, “I want to get rid of the fear the intimidation the reminder every day of what could happen.I want to change it back to the way it was.”

That may seem unlikely at a time when school shootings are a weekly incident. But Ryan says his dream is possible – two seconds away, just on the other side of his door.

