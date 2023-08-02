The votes are in: Jacksonville loves Trevor Lawrence

A new poll from UNF show 86% of voters said they approve of the Jags QB. Numbers show Doug Pederson is always welcome in the River City, too.

The results are in: the Jaguars incredible comeback season has earned Trevor Lawrence a place in the heart of Duval.

A recently released poll from the University of North Florida shows that 86% of participants said they approved of the quarterback. Sixty-five percent of voters said they strongly approve of Lawrence; 21% said they somewhat approve. (Only 1% said they somewhat disapprove, and 2% strongly disapproved. Nine-percent of voters said they didn't know, and 2% refused to vote.)

Last year, only 56% of participants in this poll approved of Lawrence; 16% said they disapproved. Another interesting result: Last year, 28% of people said they didn't know what they thought of Lawrence.

This year, most everyone's got T. Law on the mind.

Head Coach Doug Pederson's first season has also earned him the favor of the River City.

At the time of last year's poll, Doug Pederson had only been the Jaguars coach for less than two weeks. Fifty-three percent of people polled said they didn't know if they approved of him.

It appears they know now: 84% approved of Pederson this year (66% strongly, 18% somewhat). Only 10% of participants didn't know what their opinion on him was.

We can only hope they keep winning our hearts next season -- and a couple more playoff games, too.