Welcome to the USS Mason as it arrives in Jacksonville to its new homeport of Mayport

The ship and crew arrived at their new homeport of Jacksonville's Naval Station Mayport on Monday morning as part of a scheduled homeport shift from Norfolk, Virginia.

USS Mason was launched and christened in June of 2001. She is the third U.S. Navy warship with the name USS Mason, in honor of the non-segregated crew that served on USS Mason, DE-529. The ship is the 37th destroyer of its class and was built at Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine.