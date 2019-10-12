JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Volunteers at The Church at Argyle worked, Tuesday, to get the last details ready for the opening night of the annual Singing Christmas Tree.

A 12-piece band and about 50 singers will perform Christmas songs with a contemporary arrangement. The outdoor concert is about an hour long and it runs for four nights, Dec. 11-14, starting at 8 p.m.

WATCH PART OF LAST YEAR'S SINGING CHRISTMAS TREE

Rick Painter, senior pastor at The Church at Argyle, said they put together the event as a gift for the community.

“The concert is free, the parking is free, we even give away free hot chocolate and coffee each night too,” he said.

Painter said they started preparing in August.

“A lot of people do singing Christmas trees but not very many do them outside, so that’s what’s different about ours,” he said.

Painter said performers have rehearsed for about four months. The group includes teenagers and adults.

“They’re just invited to come participate, anyone who wants to commit to the rehearsal is welcome to come sing with us,” he said.

If you are not able to catch the opening night of the Singing Christmas Tree on Wednesday, don’t worry! The performance is the same throughout the four nights.

As for the weather, Painter said the show will go in cool or warm temperatures, unless there is rain at night.

