ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — There are some positives that have come with these unprecedented times amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a recent interview with First Coast News, St. Augustine Mayor Tracy Upchurch considered the "small gifts" of these last few weeks.

These are his words:

"You know the weather has been gorgeous, and if there’s a silver lining, it gets us out of our house. It gets us interacting with our neighbors… that during our regular, normal, work-a-day world we just don’t see. I think that’s a lesson for us. People are out walking and riding their bikes, observing their social distancing. It’s good to see folks. And the interaction is positive.

It is our most religious time of the year….

Regardless of your faith or your beliefs, I think there is a small gift in having a quiet Easter and a quiet Passover. I think oftentimes those holidays can get wrapped in the busy-ness of a big meal, or gifts or Easter egg hunts, and I think the chance to do those things more quietly is, I think, a blessing… this year. And hopefully, we can take advantage of it in some profound and lasting way."

