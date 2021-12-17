'God said to spread joy on I-95': Man explains why he hangs signs, waves from Jacksonville overpass

A Jacksonville man says God told him to hang signs on I-95 to encourage drivers and spread hope.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's one man with a simple message.

If you've driven along I-95 through Jacksonville over the past few days you may have seen a message about Jesus and Christmas hanging on an overpass. If you look closely, morning, noon and night, you'll see a man standing next to those signs waving at drivers.

First Coast News set out to find the man and learn why he waves all day long.

As you drive up to this particular overpass it's clear that this is not an ordinary highway sign. High above one of the busiest highways in the United States is a simple message: Jesus and Merry Christmas. Paul Kwilos is the man who put them there.

"I was here at 6:30 this morning," Kwilos said.

That's right, essentially every minute of the day while there's daylight enough to see the signs, Paul Kwilos stands by them, waving at drivers below him.

"My longest day was 16, 17 hours, normal days are 10,12, 13, I don't want to brag, but when you get to do something for God, you want to do a good job," Kwilos said.

Kwilos lives in Jacksonville, but he began hanging signs over highways in 2008 on the west coast.

"One time I went from southern California to Seattle, all the way up the west coast just in different spots sticking Jesus signs and I'm like 'Lord should I do that?' Technically you're not supposed to, then you get a beep like that," Kwilos exclaimed with glee as a car honked its horn upon seeing his sign.

There's a strategy to his message spreading.

"For some reason, if you're down there waving right at them you get more beeps, not that it's about beeps, but I'm in the middle then I catch both sides," he said.

"There's times that I'm like, I can't believe I'm the guy who does that, but then a year comes back and I'm like, 'Lord, do you want me to do it?' and I hear that little check, yeah"