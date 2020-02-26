PONTE VEDRA, Fla — As the St. Johns County School District prepares for two eventual new high schools, the District presented its initial “attendance rezoning” plan to parents and students at Nease High School Tuesday evening. The first phase of the plan will take effect when the district’s new “HHH” high school opens near the Mill Creek Academy in International Golf Parkway for the 2021-2022 school year.

“This first proposal is a little over 1,000 students from Nease High School,” superintendent Tim Forson told First Coast News before the meeting, saying that the Nease student population is near 3,000 – much greater than its designed capacity of about 2,100.

Forson said that the number will not affect members of the Class of 2022. In other words, only freshman, sophomores, and juniors will populate the “HHH” school in its first year; the new school will have no graduating class in 2022. Students who will eventually be rezoned are currently in grades seven through eleven.

“Typically we open [a new high school] as a [grade] nine through eleven, and allow seniors that are in a high school – had that high school experience – to stay,” Forson explained.

The parents we met after the meeting approved of the plan.

“I’m very happy about it. The schools have always been a bit crowded,” said Jody Barker, whose son is a freshman at Nease. “My son, when he comes home and talks about how large the class sizes are, trying to get his lessons done.”

But Barker acknowledged that his son will also have a shorter commute after the move. In a district that has seen student population growth typically in the 4-to-6 percent range annually at least the last six years, Forson said such uprootings are to be expected.

“If you bring a child up from the elementary school, there’s a good chance you’re going to be rezoned at some point in their 13 years of education,” Forson reasoned. “With that, we know not everyone will get the solution they would prefer.”

“I think that a lot of thought went into this presentation tonight and everything’s being looked at,” said Kristin Garbarino, who lives in Palencia and whose two children will not be moved to the “HHH” school.

Most of the students uprooted from Nease High School to the HHH school are those who live west of Interstate 95 and most of those staying live east of 95. Forson emphasized that the plan presented Tuesday is subject to change and will consider concerns expressed by the public at the meeting.

“[School board members] don’t all live in all of these areas and all these neighborhoods,” Forson acknowledged. “I think we have to lay out a plan and then get feedback to say, ‘Well, where are the problems that we’re not aware of?’”

The St. Johns County School District also has plans to build another new high school, currently identified as “III,” that will be used to alleviate crowding primarily at Bartram Trail High School. That school has a student population – and overcrowding numbers – similar to those at Nease.

High school “III” will be in the area of the Twin Creeks Project, just north of State Road 210 between I-95 and U.S. Route 1. No opening date for that new school has been announced, but the District has developed an initial rezoning plan for the school. That plan will be presented and discussed at a meeting Thursday evening at Bartram Trail High School. The meeting begins at 6:30 PM.

The District announced the following opportunities for the public to learn more about the rezoning plans and voice any concerns:

Feb. 27 Town Hall Meeting

March 3 School Board Workshop

March 10 School Board Meeting

March 24 School Board Workshop

April 7: Discussion and Approval of Advertisement for Attendance Zone Changes/Special School Board Meeting

April 14 School Board Meeting

April 28 School Board Workshop

May 5 School Board Workshop

May 12 Discussion and Approval of Attendance Zone Changes/School Board Meeting

