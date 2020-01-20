The Salvation Army in Jacksonville will open Monday evening to function as a cold-weather shelter while the First Coast braces for chilly weather.

The shelter, located at 900 W. Adams St., opens at 6:30 p.m and will provide those without adequate shelter, a warm place to sleep and a hot meal. Men, women, and families are welcome.

The first 60 people to arrive will be accommodated.

The Salvation Army in Jacksonville opens a cold night shelter whenever temps drop below 42 degrees in order to provide a safe, warm place for homeless individuals who might otherwise be braving the cold on the streets.