St. Augustine police chief retiring to spend more time with family

Barry Fox has been with the police department for 28 years

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — When the St. Augustine police chief announced his retirement last week, some people wondered what happened?

Barry Fox has lead the St. Augustine Police Department since 2016.

"I’ve always been that guy if the phone rings, I get up and I come," he told First Coast News this week.

He does not lead with an iron fist, but " when I want something done, I want it done!"

So when Fox announced last week he’s retiring at age 52, and that he is leaving his $120,000 job to be a code enforcement officer instead, making $50,000, some people wondered why the move. Is something else going on other than retirement?

First Coast News interviewed him this week, and he laughed. "There is no scandal! There are no big issues coming out. It clearly surrounds around my family and my children."

Fox said he’s missed out on some things in his three children’s lives, and he doesn’t want to miss more. He recently took his 15-year-old daughter to get her driver's license.

While doing that, "It just kind of hit me that the last five years of her life, I don’t really. It’s like the last thing I remember was walking her into elementary school."

He had children later in life, and he knows he is blessed by an opportunity to have had a long law enforcement career and still be able to retire at an age where he can spend time with his young children.

"A lot of officers have their children early on in their career and the public doesn’t understand the sacrifices of law enforcement," Fox said.

Fox has put in 28 years at the St. Augustine Police Department.

"I’ve been here for more than half my life," he said.

As police chief, he’s guided this city through shaky times.

"The city’s been through a lot in 4 and a half years. We’ve had three hurricanes, a pandemic, 40 protests, and rallies," Fox said.

Fox has personally protected protesters as well as has invited descendants of Confederate soldiers to say farewell to a Confederate memorial.

Now his duty is family.

"It’s been like a weight lifted. It’s just the right time," Fox said.