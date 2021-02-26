THE PLAYERS, Operation Shower to celebrate 40 military moms-to-be with drive-in baby shower Sunday

The event will be recreated as a drive-in shower to ensure the moms have a safe and fun experience.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — THE PLAYERS and Operation Shower are teaming up for their longstanding tradition in celebrating and honoring military moms-to-be by hosting a baby shower.

Operation Shower usually happens in-person, but due to the pandemic, it will be recreated as a drive-in shower to ensure the moms have a safe and fun experience, the organizations said.

Forty moms from Northeast Florida military bases will drive to TPC Sawgrass for the “A Star is Born”-themed baby shower on Sunday, Feb. 28 from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The unique drive-in experience will include games, surprises, and a film presentation with executive production by OptumServe, the federal health services business of Optum, Proud Partner of THE PLAYERS.

Each of the moms will also be showered with gifts, including Operation Shower’s signature Showers In A Box.

Additionally, the moms will receive gift items for mothers and babies from companies including Chicco, the Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation, Wubbanub, OptumServe, Optum Store, and UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation.