The Players Championship launches 2022 Red Coats Grant program

Applications are being accepted from June 28 to August 5 with grant awards ranging from $2,000 to $12,500.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Players Championship will be accepting applications for its Red Coats Grants program from June 28 to August 5.

The program awards funding to local nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving the quality of life for Northeast Florida’s residents.

Grant awards for the 2022 program will range from $2,000 to $12,500.

Application timeline is Tuesday, June 28, at 8:00 a.m. to Friday, August 5, at 11:59 p.m.

To be eligible, applicants must:

- Have a non-profit, tax-exempt classification under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

- Have community support and address specific community needs.

- Expend funds and provide services in the following counties: Duval, Baker, Clay, Nassau and St. Johns.

- Practice and provide services without discrimination as protected by law.