The Old Spanish Sugar Mill of De Leon Springs is closing after 61 years in business

DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. — A pancake institution in DeLeon Springs State Park is turning off its griddles for good.

The Old Spanish Sugar Mill announced that after more than 60 years, it will be officially closing Sept. 12.

The state decided not to renew its contract this year, according to the restaurant. "The state is moving forward with another concession at the state park."

The Old Spanish Sugar Mill has been a fixture in De Leon Springs since 1961.

Syrup and glee flowed forth on the tables equipped with their own griddles for an unbridled “make your own pancakes” experience.

The restaurant's website says:

While it is unfortunate, the state has decided not to renew our contract and move forward with another concession in the DeLeon Springs State Park. We have been blessed to serve as a Central Florida staple since 1961. We sincerely thank you for making us your “go-to” for when you’ve got company or a chocolate chip pancake craving. Thank you again for sharing memories with us. The Sugar Mill was without a doubt the coolest breakfast restaurant in America. Our business will close September 12, 2022.

Our restaurant serving hours will remain 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Mon – Fri and 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sat and Sun. Boat Rental & Take Out Window will operate 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily. Fountain of Youth Tours schedule will remain the same, departing at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 a.m. & 1 p.m. daily.