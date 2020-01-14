Singing, dancing and ...paper? Get ready for a show that's sure to delight fans of 'The Office'.

The Office! A Musical Parody is the unauthorized parody of the hit TV show and you can catch the performance here in Jacksonville in March.

It’s a typical morning at Scranton’s third largest paper company until, for no reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin.

This musical lovingly pokes fun at everyone’s favorite coworkers with favorite moments from all 9 seasons mashed up into one “typical” day with Michael, Jim, Pam, Dwight and others at The Office.

The show will feature songs such as “That’s What She Said,” “Marry Me Beesly,” and “We Have Fun Here."

Show: March 1, 7 p.m.

Click here for ticket information.