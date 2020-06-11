The new St. Johns County Sheriff's biggest challenges: pay, population growth

After 16 years, St. Johns County has a new sheriff.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — When Robert Hardwick won the sheriff’s race in the August primary, it was a given he’d win the general election against a write-in candidate.

But still, Hardwick got more votes than President Donald Trump in the very red St. Johns County this week.

So what’s in store for him, for the office, and for the people he serves?

"The sheriff’s office is in great shape. Are there changes forthcoming? Sure," Hardwick told First Coast News Friday.

He is filling the seat David Shoar leaves when he retires after being sheriff for 16 years.

"I’m more of an operational person. He’s very administratively savvy. I commend him for that," Hardwick said. "I’m still doing traffic stops as chief of police. Something I enjoy doing." He is currently the St. Augustine Beach Police Chief.

There’s not a lot of crime in this county. What Hardwick will encounter: population growth. He says it’s his biggest challenge.

According to the U.S. Census, St. Johns County in 2019 was the eighth fastest-growing county in the nation.

"Keeping up with growth is not just add more deputy sheriffs," Hardwick said.

In addition to needing more deputies, there are things such as human resources staff, more equipment and even more resources for the jail.

And while St. Johns County’s population is growing, there are many people who work there who can’t afford to live there, simply because there is not enough affordable housing for the workforce, such as for those who work for the sheriff’s office. One of Hardwick's top cost priorities is pay.

"We’re trying to keep that bottom-paid employee," he said. "We want them to be able to live and work and play in St. Johns County like the rest of the community does."

He believes technology will also help his staff deal with more people, more cars and more traffic. Under his leadership, the 911 call center will transition to a new state of the art building that is currently under construction.

When it comes to body cameras, Hardwick has asked the sheriff’s office staff to bring him a cost-benefit analysis for implementing the devices on the street as well as at the jail.

Speaking of the jail, Hardwick said, "I’ve challenged our new director of the jail with a re-entry program and a mental health program. Let's help the people get out of our facility and get on the right path."

All this to do, and Hardwick may still be the one who pulls you over.