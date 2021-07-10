x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

The Missing: Matthew Henderson was last seen by his dad after being dropped off in Tampa

After not hearing from Matt, his dad called the police. They checked the likely spots but had no luck.

TAMPA, Fla — Todd Henderson last saw his son Matthew on September 24th. He dropped off Matthew at the corner of Fletcher and Nebraska around 8:30 P.M. that Friday night in Tampa to meet up with a friend. 

After not hearing from Matt, Todd called the police. They checked the likely spots but had no luck.

“It only leaves me with a lot of guesses and what if’s,” said Todd Henderson. “We didn’t have an argument there was nothing like that going on. He seemed very calm…. I cry. But I always have to hope that that next phone call will be him or someone who’s found him.”

Matthew has schizoaffective disorder. It’s a severe mental disorder that requires medication. But with medication, attention and love, they saw so much success.

“I always think of matt’s smile and he’s always had a wonderful smile as a kid. His smile and his kindness - a kind and warm person,” said Henderson. “I’d like that gift back. I really would. I miss him so much. It’s only been a few days. But I really miss him.”

Anyone with information on Matthew is asked to call Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

Related Articles