The McRib is a cult classic among fast food eaters but do you know what you're eating?

Or maybe the better question is, do you want to know?

On McDonald's website, the ingredients for the McRib are listed plain as day and they're probably not as bad as you feared.

In the patty, there is pork, water, salt, dextrose (sugar) and rosemary extract.

In the bun there is enriched flour (wheat flour, malted barley flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), water, sugar, yeast, contains 2 percent or less: corn meal, salt, soybean oil, wheat gluten, mono and diglycerides, enzymes, ascorbic acid, vinegar.

In the McRib sauce, water, high fructose corn syrup, tomato paste, distilled vinegar, molasses, natural smoke flavor, modified food starch, salt, sugar, spices, soybean oil, xanthan gum, onion powder, garlic powder, chili pepper, sodium benzoate (preservative), caramel color, beet powder.

In the pickles, cucumbers, water, distilled vinegar, salt, calcium chloride, alum, potassium sorbate (preservative), natural flavors, polysorbate 80, extractives of turmeric (color).

In the onion, onions. At least we can still trust something.

But that is not to say that the McRib is some kind of health food.

A McRib has 480 calories, 24 grams of protein, 45 grams of carbohydrates, 22 grams of fat and 890 milligrams of sodium, according to the company.

Enjoy the McRib while it's back, because it'll only be here for a limited time. But you know what they say, absence makes the heart grow fonder.

© 2018 WTLV