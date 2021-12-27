The late Desmond Tutu had ties to Jacksonville

Tutu was a visiting professor at the University of North Florida during the 2003 spring semester.

A leading figures in the human rights movement passed away Sunday. Desmond Tutu died at the age of 90.

The South African archbishop was one of the most prominent voices against apartheid oppression in South Africa in the 20th century, and won the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in 1984. Tutu also had ties to Jacksonville.

Tutu was a visiting professor at the University of North Florida during the 2003 spring semester. In a campus magazine article about his stay at UNF, Tutu is quoted on a variety of topics, but one phrase in particular stands out:

“If we want to be free, we can be free only together. If we want to be prosperous, we can be prosperous only together. If we want to be human, we can only be human together.”

Tutu’s mission of equality and understanding are still exhibited by groups in Jacksonville to this day.

The Northside Coalition’s mission statement says that the organization stands against racial, economic and social injustice.