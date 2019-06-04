The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking to higher more officers to patrol the streets of the First Coast.

The hiring expo will take place Saturday, April 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Northeast Criminal Justice Training Facility located at 4715 Capper Rd.

JSO is looking to higher police officers, corrections officers, community service officers, and 911 dispatchers.

Potential candidates will be able to interact with officers who are already in the field, to learn more about what it takes to protect the streets of the First Coast.

Members of the SWAT team, hostage negotiator team, K-9 unit, and bomb squad will also be available to talk with potential candidates.

JSO will allow potential candidates to complete the first stage of the hiring process at the expo -- which includes taking a physical abilities test, a writing sample, and a polygraph questionnaire.

Those interested in applying should bring the appropriate athletic wear for testing.

A virtual training "Shoot Don't Shoot" scenario will be conducted by JSO training staff that candidates can participate in.

Click here for more information on this event or to learn how to become a part of JSO.