The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office says they have seen an uptick in police chases

Sheriff Neal Jump says there has been about 5 or 6 police chases so far this year and they have been successful.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A sheriff conducted a pit maneuver on a driver who was accused of driving recklessly. This is just one of many police chase that the Glynn county sheriff’s office says they have been dealing with.

“I’ll chase them until my tires fall off. I’m going to get them," said Sheriff Neal Jump, with the Glynn County Sheriff's Office.

Monday afternoon, Jump pit maneuvered a white truck for reckless driving and hitting 3 sheriff's deputy cars.

The driver, 34-year-old Grant Anderson Billings, is now facing multiple charges.

“He needed to be stopped. When he took the invasive action like he did and went into the subdivision took out three of our cars and hurt three of my deputies it was time to get him off of the road," said Jump.

As of January, the sheriff says they are the only agency in Glynn County that pursue vehicles on any offense which may contribute to the uptick.

“If we or a trooper get behind them they are fixing to be put off in a ditch. They know if they get behind a city or county car that’s not going to happen. A lot of people are running now because they know which colored car who they can run from," said Jump.

Nationwide, many departments are relooking at their chase policies and putting restrictions them.

A National Highway Transportation Safety study showed in 2020 455 people died as a result of police pursuits.

In Glynn County there are no restrictions, nor do deputies need permission to chase. Unlike the Georgia State Patrol, who do have to ask for permission and can only pursue a vehicle if the force is reasonable

For Sheriff Jump, he believes in his policy so criminals don’t get away and he trusts his deputies to know when it’s appropriate to chase.

“They know where the heavy traffic volume is. They know where the neighborhoods are and they know when to stop the pursuit," said Jump.