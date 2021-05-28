One day after hateful graffiti, The Florida Holocaust Museum sees increase in visitors and donations

Elise and Woody Ward made it their mission to visit the museum after hearing about the antisemitic vandalism.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One day after The Florida Holocaust Museum became the target of a possible hate crime, staff reopened Friday to flowers at the door and an anonymous card that said, "We love you."

On Thursday, police starting investigating a hate crime after someone spray-painted the words, "The Jews are guilty" with swastikas on the side of the building.

Right now due to the pandemic, the museum is only operating Friday-Sunday and you must reserve tickets in advance.

A spokesperson with The Florida Holocaust Museum said both ticket sales and donations are up since the vandalism incident.

10 Tampa Bay reporter Liz Crawford met Elise and Woody Ward, a Maryland couple visiting St. Petersburg for their wedding anniversary.

Initially, the couple had hoped to visit the Salvador Dalí Museum but tickets were booked so they decided on The Florida Holocaust Museum.

"As soon as I got online there was information about what had happened on the walls. We wanted to come immediately to take a picture to document it."

The Wards are Jewish and the incident felt personal so they showed up Thursday with intentions of witnessing the hate with their own eyes.

"There are still people not accepting what is happening. They can't accept it or they don't want to accept it. I think it's very important to say yes, it is happening and we need to be aware of it," said Elise Ward.

By the time they got there Thursday afternoon, the graffiti had long been cleaned up. St. Petersburg sanitation workers repainted first thing Thursday morning.

The Wards were happy to see the vandalism was removed but felt even more passionate about touring and supporting the museum.

"We're not staying away because someone put something on a wall, no way," said Elise Ward.

So on their last day in sunny Florida, the Wards toured one of the darkest places.

"It leaves a cloud over you and you really have to be emotionally ready before you walk in," said Woody Ward.

The Executive Director said the museum has experienced small incidents over the years but Thursday's vandalism marked the first time the museum was the target of a possible hate crime.

If you have any information about the incident or who's responsible, contact the St. Petersburg Police Department.