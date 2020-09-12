The show must go on! Florida Ballet's Nutcracker to open in Jacksonville

The Florida Ballet's The Nutcracker will have four performances at the Thrasher-Horne Center in Orange Park.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — For decades, The Florida Ballet has performed 'The Nutcracker' for the holidays. This year is no different.

It is one of a few ballet companies in the country that is putting on a show despite the pandemic, but with many safety precautions in place.

With rigorous rehearsals all this week, The Nutcracker runs from Dec. 11 to 13 with four performances at the Thrasher-Horne Center in Orange Park.

Nutcrackers date back to German folklore. They used to be given as gifts as a form of good luck to families and to ward off dangers in the household which is something we could really use this year. Despite shutdowns and restrictions, The Florida ballet says the show must go on.

“This year has been so hard for everybody and I think especially, we need Christmas in general and The Nutcracker is such a wonderful thing to come, get away from everything, get lost in the magic," says dancer Bekah Duncan.

Their quick-moving feet, detailed costumes, and perfect form are the magic. Duncan is the Sugar Plum Fairy.

#BTS on #GMJ: Bekah Duncan plays the Sugar Plum Fairy and Joseph Markey plays the Cavalier for @Flaballet The Nutcracker.



Markey is a Jax local, but he dances with @ABTBallet in NY. They cancelled performances so he will be gracing our stage for The Nutcracker! pic.twitter.com/HgeACA2RGl — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) December 9, 2020

Artistic director Roberto Forleo says 80 percent of choreography is new this year.

“We are very excited to welcome the audience the theater even at 25 percent capacity," Forleo said. "I think it is a great opportunity to go out there and see a live show.”

The costumes are mostly new as well with matching masks for both rehearsal and the performances.

“I think everyone is doing a really good job of staying safe," Duncan said. "We all get tested every week. We practice rehearsing with our masks on so we are used to it so when we get to stage it’ll just be second nature.”

Joining the company for the performance is Joseph Markey. He dances with the American Ballet Theater in New York, but when they called the season he returned home to Jacksonville temporarily to grace the stage.

“I definitely didn’t think I was going to be on a stage the rest of this year so getting the opportunity to be back on stage performing again is something I am very grateful for," Markey said.