The Fifth Major, hazard water, Nocatee and Bald Eagles

Lewis Turner speaks with golf writers, podcasters Brendan Porath and Andy Johnson from The Shotgun Start about 1000 things.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Now that the 'National Media' has arrived to Jacksonville for another Players week, Lewis Turner spoke with a few golf writers who also host a very popular podcast that covers a myriad of topics, including all levels and leagues of golf.

Andy Johnson and Brendan Porath are hosts of The Shotgun Start and have a great deal of knowledge about the game of golf, but they have even better senses of humor.

Both of those things qualify them to cast a wide net while we discuss the Jacksonville shrimp industry, the rise of Nocatee, purchasing golf course hazard water, and whether THE PLAYERS is a major championship.

"Is Jacksonville a big shrimp place? I'm interested about the jumbo shrimp name" asks Johnson.

"It used to be the Jacksonville Suns and of course Jacksonville is a big sun place," said Turner. "The Jumbo Shrimp come from Mayport... Mayport is our shrimping boat community."

"Are they in better standing than the Jaguars?" asked Porath.

"Um... the Jaguars are just so disappointing," said Turner. "The die hard fans - and I’m one of them - it's just so disappointing that it's nice to have just a little elixir of sports."

The trio continues to discuss how Turner was booed out of the Icemen arena and the fallout of Coach Urban Meyer.

And yes... they eventually talk about golf.

WATCH/LISTEN:

