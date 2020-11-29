The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens hopes Museum Store Sunday will create awareness, revenue amid pandemic

The 4th annual event takes place at 1,600 museums in all 50 states, 24 countries and five continents.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You may have found some deals during Black Friday or Small Business Saturday but now people on the First Coast and across the globe are coming out Sunday to help non-profits for Museum Store Sunday.

Those at the museums hope the day will bring more awareness of what they have to offer and keep them afloat during COVID-19.

The 4th annual event takes place at 1,600 museums in all 50 states and 24 countries. That includes at the Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens, which is the largest fine arts museum in northeast Florida.

“When a patron purchases in the store, they’re supporting the institution and the mission of the institution," said Susan Tudor, director of retail operations at the Cummer Museum.

People shopped for some of the unique things at the museum, including everything from jewelry and face masks to plates and children's gifts.

“All the money goes back to support the programming and events," Tudor said. "With Museum Store Sunday, that was the reason for the initiative.”

The non-profit organization has lost a lot of revenue and sales during the coronavirus pandemic, and it hopes to recover some of that for Museum Store Sunday and for months to come.

“Now more than ever with COVID, it’s even more important to support our museum with things that have happened," said Tudor. "It’s a reprieve to come out to the museum if you’re able to go out and shop in person. You can not only shop but visit the galleries.”

The museum will host a variety of holiday events. Click here for more information about them.